Reports: Wayne Rooney reminded of Manchester United legend by Bruno Fernandes’s performance in FA Cup vs Derby County

Manchester United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has reportedly compared club’s new signing Bruno Fernandes with Paul Scholes for his performance in Red Devils’ 3-0 win over Derby County in the fifth round of FA Cup.

According to reports in The Sun, Rooney was heavily impressed with Fernandes’s performance, which reminded him of Paul Scholes. The report adds that some of the United players told the former club captain that the Portuguese has brought a buzz around the club.

The 25-year-old has three goals and two assists in seven appearances for the club and will get his first taste of Manchester derby as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola’s side face off at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Sun‘s source told them: “Wayne loved being back on the pitch against United. He loves the club. He told the players they were a very, very good team and that they will only get better now ­Fernandes has signed for them.

“Wayne thought it was hard to get close to him at times and his performance reminded him of the way Paul Scholes played. Some of the players told him they are really excited Bruno is there. They said he has brought a buzz back around the club.”