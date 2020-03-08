Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms new deal for Manchester United midfielder ahead of derby

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Nemanja Matic will sign a new deal with the club and the terms have already been agreed. Reports had emerged that the Serbian was close to signing on a new contract and Solskjaer confirmed them ahead of the Manchester derby.

Matic’s contract was due to run out in the summer and he was even linked with a move away from the club in the 2019 summer transfer window as well. However, he ultimately stayed put and has now signed an extension with the club, which means he will stay at the club for the 2020-21 season.

“He will stay here. Yeah, 100%. We have agreed with him so he will stay,” Solskjaer told reporters when asked about Matic’s contract situation.

The defensive midfielder joined the club in 2017 from Chelsea and has made 108 appearances for the club. The 31-year-old doesn’t have a starting role anymore at the club and with Scott McTominay’s rise, rumours were rife that he has been looking for a way out of the club.

His recent performances, however, have been commanding and Solskjaer believes he can be a good option to have in the team for the upcoming season.