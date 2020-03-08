Pep Guardiola claims he wanted Marcus Rashford to play in Manchester Derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that he would have preferred Marcus Rashford to play the Manchester Derby. The Sky Blues travel to Old Trafford to play what would be their fourth encounter this season.

When quizzed about Rashford’s injury and if the United team would be easier to prepare against without the England international, the Spanish tactician claimed that he always prefers to play against full squads.

He added that he would have loved to play against Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu in their recent 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

“I have always said since the first day I became a manager that I like to play against a full squad from my opponents,” he said as reported by Sky Sports.

“I would have loved to play against (Eden) Hazard at the Bernabeu. I don’t like to see Rashford out or (Harry) Kane against Tottenham. I prefer to play against top players and all the players available.

“So it is not good for United and he is absent for the national team. Hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible. I would have preferred if he had played for them.”

However, he went on to add that now that Rashford is not available, he would obviously not think of him while preparing for the match.

“At the moment I think about United and which players are available to play against us and after that I am not concerned any more. I don’t think even for a half second that he is not there.

“I think about (Anthony) Martial, (Daniel) James, (Bruno) Fernandes and (Odion) Ighalo if he plays, and the way they plays – three or four different types of systems.

“Also the way we play, trying to settle and understand what we try to do, and the quality they have, the way they play, and to try to go there and put in a good performance,” he said.