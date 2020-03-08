We are only a few hours away from the first Manchester Derby of the new decade, as Manchester United, who are currently placed seventh on the Premier League table, will host second-placed Manchester City at the Old Trafford on Sunday night.

With Liverpool only nine points away from winning the league, Manchester City must do all that they can to maintain their second position and finish the season with a respectable figure in the points’ tally. Manchester United, meanwhile, will be looking to win as well, as they are aiming to finish within the Premier League top-five to secure a berth in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Ahead of the game, let us take a quick look at the team news for both sides:

Manchester United team news:

Recent form: WDWWD

Last five Premier League matches: DWWDL

United extended their good run of form by drawing against Everton last weekend. Afterwards came the FA Cup clash against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Thursday, during when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rotated his squad a bit.

One can definitely expect Solskjaer to bring back all his key men against City, given the importance of the match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, both of who had been very integral parts in the Norwegian’s squad so far this season, are dealing with injuries – but the former is expected to overcome his knock and take his place in the back-four.

Manchester United Predicted line-up (4-1-2-1-2):

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes; Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood.

Unavailable:

Paul Pogba (Injured), Marcus Rashford (Injured), Lee Grant (Injured), Axel Tuanzebe (Injured), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Injured).

Doubtful:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Injured), Daniel James (Injured), Harry Maguire (Injured).

Manchester City team news:

Recent form: WWWWW

Last five Premier League matches: WWLWD

City boast of a perfect record in recent times, as they made it five straight wins across all competitions last Thursday, as they did enough to overcome Sheffield Wednesday by a scoreline of 1-0 in their midweek FA Cup fifth-round clash.

The Sky Blues will still be without Aymeric Laporte after he picked up a thigh injury in last week’s UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. Kevin de Bruyne could also be sidelined by manager Pep Guardiola after he sat out against Sheffield Wednesday due to shoulder injury.

Manchester City Predicted line-up (4-3-3)

Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez.

Unavailable:

Aymeric Laporte (Injured), Leroy Sane (Injured).

Doubtful:

Kevin de Bruyne (Injured).