Pep Guardiola delivers verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on his views on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as the Manchester United manager. The Spanish tactician is set to face United for the fourth time this season on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Guardiola believes that Solskjaer is doing a really good job at United and represents the club in ‘an exceptional way’. He added that he appreciates the job the Norwegian has done at the club.

“I am not there, I am not part of United but what I feel is that people at the club believe in Ole and I think he is doing a really good job,” the City boss said.

“Always I believe that managers and clubs need time to implant, to build something that the manager and club both believe in. Unfortunately sometimes the results mean clubs take the decision to break that process.

“It is not always about the tactics sometimes, it is about the feel, how the players follow the manager. I appreciate the quality of their manager a lot, I think he represents United in an exceptional way.

“And I think in the good moments, Ole arrives with an incredible impact in terms of results and afterwards, maybe they drop a little bit.

“But on both sides of the club they are stable. From what I read the comments are stable from the board and I think Ole’s behaviour here in the press conferences was always quite similar and now the results are getting back.

“United are scoring a lot of goals, they create chances, they concede few, and especially they have good ‘keepers, good defenders, a bigger squad. So with United there is no doubt about it, all the time, every season, they have good teams.”