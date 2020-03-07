Manchester United vs Manchester City – 5 players to watch out for

Manchester United and City will face off in what would be the fourth Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford. The Premier League encounter will be full of stars and here are five players who could play a big role in the outcome of the match.

Anthony Martial

In Marcus Rashford’s absence, Anthony Martial has taken up the goalscoring burden for the club and has been in decent form recently. The France international has 10 goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and he would want to add more to his tally against City.

Martial is all set to spearhead United’s attack with Bruno Fernandes playing behind him in the number 10 position.

Luke Shaw

The United left-back has been one of the side’s best players recently and has put up one assured performance after another since returning from injury. Shaw will be up against Riyadh Mahrez on City’s right flank and will require to bomb up the pitch whenever a situation presents itself.

Another clean sheet for the United defence would go a long way in the race for a top-four finish.

Bernardo Silva

With Kevin De Bruyne set to miss the Manchester derby, a lot of the onus would be on Bernardo Silva to handle the creative responsibility of the side. The Portuguese has five goals and as many assists in the league this season.

He is expected to be a part of three-man City midfield alongside Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation ever since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. The midfielder has three goals and two assists for the club in seven appearances across all competitions.

He will start in the number 10 role behind Martial and expect most of United’s attacks to go through Fernandes.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has always been a tricky customer for United to handle and he would want to keep things that way when the two teams face off at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Argentine has scored 16 goals in the Premier League this season and it won’t come as a surprise if he manages to add even more goals to his tally against United.

He is expected to lead the City attack, with Raheem Sterling and Mahrez flanking him on either side.