Manchester United vs Manchester City preview: Five best Manchester Derby clashes so far

With less than 16 hours left before the Manchester derby kicks-off, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five historic clashes between Manchester United and Manchester City.

1. Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City (2009/10)

Described by Sir Alex Ferguson as ‘probably the best derby of all time’, Manchester United’s 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009 stands out even among the pile of classics that this fixture has served us over time. Manchester City were just beginning to make waves under their new ownership and Carlos Tevez’s Old Trafford return was one of the highlights of the fixture.

Wayne Rooney opened the scoring as early as the second minute before some slack defending allowed Gareth Barry to equalize in the 16th minute. The game itself was reminiscent of a boxing match, Darren Fletcher’s brace cancelled out by Craig Bellamy’s brace to leave the match hanging at 3-3 in injury time. Enter Micheal Owen – the former Liverpool striker had come in as a substitute and wrote his name into Old Trafford folklore almost immediately, turning Ryan Giggs’s pass into the net to make it 4-3 in the 96th minute, a goal that ultimately won the game for United. Breathtaking, end-to-end football!

2. Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City (2011/12)

Just two years on from Manchester United’s 4-3 win at Old Trafford, Manchester City served up a lesson in football dominance to the reigning champions. The Cityzens were yet to win a Premier League title but showed their intent with a 6-1 win at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mario Balotelli opened the scoring with a perfectly-timed strike past David De Gea and unveiled his famous ‘Why always me?’ phrased undershirt as City went into the interval leading by a goal to nil. Balotelli added another after which it turned into a goal-fest as Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and David Silva all got into the score-sheet following a Darren Fletcher consolation that had made it 3-1 and temporarily roused hopes of a comeback.

After a lull that lasted decades, the noisy neighbours were finally competing with Sir Alex Ferguson’s men.

3. Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United (2017/18)

Pep Guardiola’s second season in the English Premier League marked the beginning of Manchester City’s domestic dominance and by the time the second Manchester derby of the season came around, the title was confirmed but for the small matter of mathematics. City had the golden chance to wrap up the title against Manchester United at the Etihad in front of their own fans and few were ready to bet against them.

Jose Mourinho’s men, on the other hand, were a distant second but had a lot of pride at stake. News had emerged pre-match about Manchester City having already printed t-shirts in expectation of a win and it was almost as if they were ‘taking the mickey’. At the start of the game, City raced into a 2-0 lead and United seemed dead and buried at half-time. To everyone’s surprise, however, a completely different United emerged for the second half as Paul Pogba’s brace and Chris Smalling’s set-piece goal gave the Red Devils the unlikeliest of victories – delaying City’s title celebrations for a bit and salvaging some pride.

4. Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City (2013/14)

It was the game that confirmed Manchester City had overtaken Manchester United in English football’s pecking order. Coming off the back of a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool, United fans had little hope from this game and the performance of their team reflected the same attitude.

Edin Dzeko struck twice either side of half time and Yaya Toure added a third to give City a 3-0 win in a game where United couldn’t even touch, let alone match their derby rivals. David Moyes was clueless on the touchline and the disconnect between manager, players and fans was telling. Soon after, the Old Trafford hierarchy lost patience with the Scot and fired him – the start of a cycle of hiring-and-firing that has yet to end.

5. Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United (2012/13)

Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in-charge gave Manchester United fans his classic brand of attacking football and December’s Manchester derby at the Etihad was when United took their first steps towards a 20th league title.

Wayne Rooney’s early double meant United had raced into a 2-0 lead before Manchester City struck back twice to make it 2-2. The match looked set to be heading for a stalemate when Robin Van Persie stepped up to take the game’s final free-kick from outside the area in injury time. The Dutchman had time and again bailed United out and it was no different this time around – his free-kick effort found a deflection off Samir Nasri and flew past Joe Hart into the net to ensure United came back home with all 3 points as well as a massive advantage in the title race.