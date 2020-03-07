Ex-Manchester United star reveals he told Bruno Fernandes to choose Red Devils over Manchester City

Former Manchester United star Nani has revealed that he advised Bruno Fernandes to not choose Manchester City over his former club. The midfielder ultimately chose the red half of Manchester and has been a hit since joining the club in the January transfer window.

Nani, who played with Fernandes at Sporting Lisbon and also for the Portuguese national team, claimed that he told the latter to choose Manchester United over any other club. And he was happy by the fact that the 25-year-old did end up joining the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side.

“As soon as I saw the news, the possibilities, I told him, ‘Don’t choose Manchester City, don’t choose any other team. You choose Man Utd!’ After a couple of months, he moved to Manchester United and I was so, so happy because that advice and his choice were matching.

“It was beautiful because the moment I saw him play there, being the best player, scoring goals. It’s nice when it works like that,” he told Goal.

Fernandes has three goals and two assists in seven appearances for the Red Devils so far. He will get his first taste of a Manchester derby as Pep Guardiola’s team visits Old Trafford on Sunday.