Carlo Ancelotti opens up on time at Chelsea as Everton prepare to face the Blues

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on his time at Chelsea and claimed that sackings could happen. He went on to add that it was a fantastic experience to manage the Premier League side.

Chelsea and Everton are set to go head to head in the Premier League on Sunday with the London-based side sitting on the fourth spot. Everton, on the other hand, are one of the teams chasing Frank Lampard’s side for a top-four spot.

Ahead of the meeting, Ancelotti opened up on his time at Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and an FA Cup before getting the sack after his second season.

“It can happen” Ancelotti said on his Chelsea dismissal. “Maybe the club wants to change something in the structure of the club and they sack a manager; it doesn’t matter. The fact that I was sacked cannot change what I felt there – it was two fantastic years. There were problems in the second part of the final year but at the end it was a fantastic experience.

“I spoke with him [Abramovich] maybe three times since. I still have a good relationship with him. He was very kind the two or three times I went back to watch Chelsea games and so I have to say thanks to him because he gave to me a great opportunity to be the manager of one of the top teams in England.”