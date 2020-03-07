Mikel Arteta heaps praise on former manager David Moyes ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on his former boss at Everton, David Moyes. The duo is set to face off in the Premier League as Arsenal welcome London rivals West Ham United to the Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta, who spent six and a half years under Moyes at the Merseyside club, was quizzed about his attributes which have had an influence on him. The Spanish tactician said that he admires the former Manchester United manager and how he treats his players.

“I admire the person, who he is, his values, how he deals with people, how he treated the players when were there. How well he deals with creating a culture around a club, a chemistry between the players and the belief that we could do something as a team.

“He works really hard. He is extremely demanding; he’s got character, Scottish character that is impulsive, and I really enjoyed my time under him. Obviously the Manchester United situation, I think what happened there was very harsh on him.

“I know how he is as a manager and my opinion hasn’t changed at all. I spoke with him a few times [since taking over at Arsenal]. He has always been very supportive. He has great belief in me and we maintain a really good relationship.”

Arteta highlighted how Moyes has tried to change with time and is open to modifications in his coaching approach.

“He is always trying to evolve, always trying to get the latest thing to his players and his club,” he said. “He’s not someone who sits down and says: ‘I used to do things like this 20 years ago, and I am still going to do things like this.’ If he does things he used to do 20 years ago it’s because he is fully convinced it is the right thing to do.”