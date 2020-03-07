Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims he doesn’t need trophies to be called a top striker

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed that he doesn’t need to win trophies to be a top striker. The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been the Gunners’ best player by a distance ever since joining them in the 2018 summer transfer window.

In 96 appearances for Arsenal, Aubameyang has scored 61 goals and provided 13 assists but questions have been raised over the fact that he has failed to help the North London-based side to a trophy. They reached the UEFA Europa League final last season but Chelsea were too good for them on the night and ran out 4-1 winners in Baku.

“I’m a striker so I will defend my side – I don’t think you need trophies to be a top striker,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

“Of course, it can help you but we’ve seen a lot of great players that didn’t win trophies but we respect them because of their quality. You don’t need to win trophies but if you win it, it’s better.”

The Gabon international opened up on Arsenal’s chances of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League as well.

“I think it’s possible, everything is possible,” he added. “Last season, we were 10 points down from the top four and we came back at the end and were really close, but I think we can do it.

“When you see the games we have and what the other teams have, I think everything is possible. We have to be focused on what we’re doing and I think the team is doing well. We have some thing to improve, but I’m sure that now we have more pressure because we only have the chance to be in the Champions League because of the Premier League.

“That’s the way and we have to be focused on that and try to reach our goal.”