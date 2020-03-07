Jose Mourinho wants ‘more balanced’ Tottenham Hotspur squad next season

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho discussed his transfer plans for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho wants a “more balanced” squad next season as the Tottenham boss eyes changes following an injury-ravaged campaign.

Mourinho was appointed Tottenham head coach in November but the former Manchester United manager has seen stars Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko go down with injuries.

Injuries have derailed Spurs, who have lost four consecutive games following Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City, as they sit seventh and five points adrift of the Champions League places in the Premier League.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley before the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, Mourinho discussed his transfer plans.

“I know the priority,” Mourinho told reporters when asked about prioritising the Premier League or Champions League this season. “I discuss with the chairman, I am not saying every day, because some days he has other things to do with the club and stays in the stadium offices, but even in these days we are on the phone.

“I do not need a specific day to have a specific discussion with the boss and with Steve [Hitchen, Spurs’ chief scout]. We are together every day. I don’t need to have a discussion, we just need to share normally our ideas and we feel the same.

“We know that the players are tired, that the players injured, we know that we have to build a squad more balanced for next season because we don’t believe that the same situation is going to happen. But in football anything is possible and you have to be ready to cope with these unpredictable things.

“We need to give a different shape to the squad to be ready for these unexpected things that happen to us but we all know that we have to try to win tomorrow and we have to try to win on Tuesday.

“If we don’t then we leave, like we did in the last match against Norwich, we leave, we sleep, in peace, sad, but we sleep in peace and then the next day, [smacks his hands] here we go again.”