Manchester United loanee gets six-game ban for alleged biting incident

Manchester United’s on-loan goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been banned for six matches following an alleged biting incident during Burton Albion’s draw with Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old, who is on a season-long loan with League One side Burton, clashed with Peterborough forward Sammie Szmodics at a corner, with an image appearing to show O’Hara biting his opponent’s arm.

O’Hara was charged by the Football Association (FA) and despite denying his behaviour amounted to violent and/or improper conduct, a commission found him guilty of the charge and handed him the suspension along with a £2,500 fine.

A statement from the FA read: “An independent regulatory commission has suspended Kieran O’Hara for six matches with immediate effect and fined him £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied that his behaviour during the 44th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Peterborough United FC on Saturday 29 February 2020 amounted to violent and/or improper conduct but the charge was subsequently found proven.

“The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons will be published in due course.”

O’Hara is yet to feature for United’s first team but has played twice for the Republic of Ireland at international level.

