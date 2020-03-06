Roy Hodgson takes manager career beyond 44 years with Crystal Palace extension

Crystal Palace have agreed a new contract with manager Roy Hodgson, keeping him at Selhurst Park until 2021.

Hodgson was in the final six months of his previous deal, but with another season in the top flight looking secure, he and Palace and reached an agreement for another year.

It will take his managerial career beyond the 44-year mark.

The 72-year-old former England manager has been at the London club since 2017, replacing Frank de Boer after the club lost their first four Premier League matches without scoring a single goal.

He subsequently led Palace to an 11th-placed finish in 2017-18, a position they have only ever bettered once in the Premier League era.

They ended the 2018-19 season 12th and are on course for another mid-table finish, having accumulated 36 points from 28 matches.

While Palace are 12th, back-to-back wins have moved them only four points behind Tottenham in seventh, and they are nine clear of the bottom three.