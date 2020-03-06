Pep Guardiola reveals if Phil Foden will feature in Manchester derby

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Phil Foden will feature for the Sky Blues in the derby against Manchester United on Sunday. The Spanish tactician will most probably be without his most important player in Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden has impressed every time Guardiola has given him game time and is in scintillating form. With De Bruyne set to miss out, it will be a great opportunity for the youngster to make a mark and edge closer to that starting spot he has been craving for.

“They were playing good, I didn’t want to move much,” Guardiola said when quizzed if Foden will get a chance against United. He then added: “He’s ready. He has to be ready. Next game, he’s going to play.”

Guardiola had revealed that De Bruyne might miss the derby after picking up a shoulder injury in their Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa.

“Kevin had a problem here (points to shoulder). He was not fit. In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don’t know how long (he will be out). Hopefully not much.

“I don’t know (if he will play in the derby),” the Manchester City boss had said.