Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to take quick decision on Paul Pogba’s future

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to quickly make a decision on the future of wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is inclined to leave the club in the summer window with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus interested in him.

With United set to take a dip in the summer window as well, Ferdinand believes it’d be better for the club if Pogba’s future is decided at the earliest. That would help the club in recruiting the right kind of players with the fund they receive from the FIFA World Cup winner’s sale.

“I think that is a conversation that needs to be happening with Manchester United and Paul Pogba,” Ferdinand said as reported by Express.

“Once that is ironed out, as to, does he want to stay? Does he want to go? Does Ollie want to keep him? Once that is ironed out, you can build your team. He was the person brought in to build around, that has not materialised at this point.”

The former United defender opened up on how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge of the club is going and what changes does the Norwegian need to make in order to make the club a force to reckon with again.

“I think they are still in transition,” Ferdinand said.

“He is finding out about his players still, he is trying to find a philosophy that works for him and he is trying to implement that. Yes there are injuries and what not, but he is still trying to work through transfer windows to bring players and recruit players in.

“I think this next window after the season finishes will be vital, will be critical. And I think you can then really judge him on the body of work he has put into play before then. Doing well right now, still room for improvement obviously.

“But clean sheets galore at the moment and unbeaten in nine games. It is all going in the right direction but it is not job done yet, so there is much to do still.”