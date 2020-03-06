Stats highlight Bruno Fernandes’s telling impact at Manchester United

Manchester United signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window from Sporting Lisbon and he has hit the ground running from his very first match. Along with stacking up goals and assists for himself, Fernandes has also had a massive impact in the side’s recent performances.

The 25-year-old has three goals and two assists in seven appearances for the club this season but it’s his impact on United’s results that tell the whole story. Since he made his debut for the club on 1st February against Wolverhampton Wanderers, United have been unbeaten.

They have won four of the seven matches since the Portuguese’s arrival and have drawn the remaining three. Moreover, they have scored as many as 15 goals in this time and conceded only two, which highlights how influential Fernandes’s signing has been.

Man Utd haven’t lost since Bruno Fernandes made his debut (W4 D3). They’ve scored 15 and conceded 2. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oW6XB0XPdE — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 5, 2020

Along with the former Sporting midfielder, the arrival of Odion Ighalo has taken the side in the right direction as well. The Nigerian has already scored three goals for United in two starts for the club. United’s next encounter is against arch-rivals Manchester City and their new signings would hope to maintain the form they are in.