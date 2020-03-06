After damaging his anterior cruciate ligament while training with Crystal Palace, Cenk Tosun will recover under Everton’s care.

Turkey striker Cenk Tosun is a major doubt for Euro 2020 after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament while on loan at Crystal Palace.

Tosun sustained the injury during a training session on Monday and Everton consequently cut short his stay with their Premier League rivals.

No time frame for his recovery has been offered by Everton, though it seems unlikely he will be fit to feature for Turkey in the European Championship.

Turkey will take on Italy in Rome in the opening match of Euro 2020 on June 12, before facing Wales and Switzerland in their other Group A games.

Tosun scored one goal in five appearances for Roy Hodgson’s team, having joined on loan during the January transfer window.

He will undergo a procedure on his knee and begin his rehabilitation at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground.

Tosun wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes life hits you hard but it ain’t about how hard you get hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. I will definitely come back stronger, no doubt.”