Jose Mourinho extends poor penalties run as manager after Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Norwich City in FA Cup

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s manager Jose Mourinho has extended his poor run on penalties after his team suffered another defeat on the spot-kicks on Wednesday. The North London-based club suffered a heartbreaking exit from the FA Cup fifth-round with a defeat against the Canaries on penalties after the game ended with a 1-1 scoreline after 120 minutes of football.

During the shootout, the 57-year-old was recorded on camera by some fans sitting on the bench behind the Spurs management and players and ended up leaving the arena immediately after the result was confirmed.

Looking at his statistics on penalties as a manager, it makes perfect sense as to why the Portuguese manager was uncomfortable during the shootout.

It was Mourinho’s eighth defeat on penalties in nine outings and seventh while managing in England.

Five came during his two spells with Chelsea along with one each with Manchester United, Tottenham whereas one came in the UEFA Champions League during his time as Real Madrid manager.

🌧️ – José Mourinho's teams in penalty shootouts ❌ Tottenham

❌ Man United

❌ Chelsea

❌ Chelsea

❌ Real Madrid

✔️ Inter

❌ Chelsea

❌ Chelsea

❌ Chelsea#TOTNOR #facup — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 4, 2020

Spurs are going through a difficult campaign where their only hope of securing a title is in Europe where they are trailing German club RB Leipzig 2-1 in a two-legged round-of-16 tie in the Champions League.

On the domestic front, Spurs are currently placed on the seventh position of the league table with 40 points after 28 matches, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea.