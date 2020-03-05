Wayne Rooney reveals he argued with Sir Alex Ferguson as a kid ‘every half-time’ during Manchester United spell

Ex-Manchester United star and the club’s record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney is set to face his former club with Derby County in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday. Ahead of the encounter, the 34-year-old opened up on his time at the club.

Rooney praised Sir Alex Ferguson’s man-management, calling him ‘the best he’s ever seen’. He then went on to add that he used to argue with the former United manager during ‘every half-time’ as a kid.

“His man-management is the best I’ve ever seen. I always remember as a kid, every half-time arguing with him. Constantly. I remember thinking: ‘Why’s he keep having a go at me? There’s players far worse than what I’ve been.’ But the older you get, you realise why he’s doing it. He would have a go at me for dribbling, which I very rarely … well, I dribbled a bit more then,” Rooney said while in conversation with The Guardian.

“But for [players such as] Nani, it would just maybe trigger something in their head, make them think: ‘Maybe I shouldn’t dribble as much.’ If he [Sir Alex] spoke to Nani the way he spoke to me, he’d break down in tears. He [Nani] wouldn’t be able to come back out.”