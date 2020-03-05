Manchester United legend heaps praise on Bruno Fernandes, claims he’ll only get better

Manchester United legend and current Wales manager Ryan Giggs has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for taking the Premier League by storm since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has hit the ground running from the very first day and Giggs believes will only get better. He added that Fernandes has improved the atmosphere around Old Trafford and fans are now much more optimistic than they were before the January window.

“He’s a fantastic player. He’s lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it’s still early days,” Giggs told Sky Sports News.

“I still think he can get even better. He’s hit the ground running which is what you want – especially [after] signing in the January Transfer Window [because] it doesn’t always happen. But he’s fantastic and I’m pleased to see him doing so well,” he added.

The 25-year-old joined United for a fee of €55 million and has scored three goals and provided another two assists in six appearances for the club across all competitions so far. Tougher tests await for the midfielder as United are set to face Derby County in the FA Cup on Thursday before squaring off against Manchester City on Sunday.