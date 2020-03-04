Ex-Premier League club owner claims Liverpool are now everything that Manchester United once were

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has claimed that Liverpool are now everything that Manchester United once were. The current European champions are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title despite the latest blip in their campaign, where they have lost three of their last four matches.

United’s all-conquering team under Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues but as per the former Palace owner, the Reds have at least become the team with ‘the best manager, best players, best acquisition policy, best ownership, best commercial strategy and now the best financial stronghold’.

“Liverpool are everything United once were — the leading English team with the best manager, best players, best acquisition policy, best ownership, best commercial strategy and now the best financial stronghold,” Jordan wrote in his column for The Sun.

“Liverpool made £100million profit in the financial year before last and £40m this year. United, with their illustrious history and swaggering dominance, never recorded anything like these numbers except in 2012-13, where a tax credit of £155m allowed an overall profit of £146m.

“Liverpool reached the half-a-billion mark in turnover per year. That’s up with Manchester United but the Merseyside team are far more profitable. In the last five years, United’s turnover total was £2.7bn, with paltry profits of £56m. Whereas Liverpool, with £750m less in turnover, made four times as much — with £224m of profit.

“Some of the profit reduction is the £120m United paid on financing the debt brought on by the Glazers’ leveraged purchase. Everything about John W Henry’s ‘Moneyball’ approach makes United look like rank amateurs. This is a fact summed up their respective dugouts.

“Liverpool have the proven winner Jurgen Klopp, while United — with their tip to past glories — have the former manager of relegated Cardiff and the all-conquering Norwegians Molde, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”