Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals when Paul Pogba will return to first-team training

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba will return to first-team training next week. However, he didn’t put a date on when he is expected to gain match fitness as United prepare for a tough few weeks.

Talking ahead of the Red Devils’ FA Cup encounter against Derby County, the Norwegian tactician revealed that Pogba is all set to return to first-team training next week. However, he added that Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to miss the cup tie against Wayne Rooney and co.

“Paul’s still working with the physios outside. He won’t be training with the first-team until next week, so then let’s see how long that will take. But he’ll need some time to train, to get his call it football fitness back,” Solskjaer said when quizzed about the Frenchman’s return to fitness.

“(Daniel James) he’ll probably miss out on this one as well, Marcus [Rashford] and Paul still out and I think Aaron might be struggling, got a test today but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out,” he added confirming that these four players will definitely miss the Derby encounter.