Manchester United legend reveals how Bruno Fernandes has proved doubters wrong

In a recent interview, Manchester United legend Roy Keane revealed that not only is he a big fan of Bruno Fernandes, but also that the new signing has proved doubters wrong within a very short span of time.

“Well we want to be careful, he’s only been in the club, what, three or four weeks or whatever,” he said on Sky Sports after Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton.

“But I think he’s given everybody a lift, clearly a quality player.”

“The fact is he’s actually scored a couple of goals and there are set pieces, he’s got a little bit of arrogance about him, he comes across well, he speaks good English and everyone’s speaking very highly of him.”

“We often talk about players taking time to settle at a club – it’s not taken him long has it? Maybe that’s the sign of a good player,” he explained.

“So I think he’s definitely been a big boost to everybody at the club and people are speaking very highly of him.”

“He seems a very good personality, you see his interviews, he seems to be enjoying it, it’s obviously a huge move for him, he’s getting involved in one or two assists,” the ex-Manchester United midfielder went on.

“A very good signing so far, so far. Yeah [he’s brought leadership] but I think he’s brought it in a different way.”

“People talk about leadership in terms of making tackles but I just think his personality, he’s just given everyone a lift and that goes down to his quality on the pitch,” Keane added further, before concluding:

“But off the pitch in his interviews he seems to come across as a likeable type of guy.”

Quotes via Express.