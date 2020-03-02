Mikel Arteta reveals impact of no Champions League football for Arsenal next season

English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta has conceded that his club might have to sell star players if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Gunners are going through a tough campaign on the domestic front where they are placed on the 12th position of the league table with just 37 points, eight behind fourth-placed Chelsea having played a game less.

Arsenal’s only practical route to the Champions League was through the UEFA Europa League but they faltered at the round-of-32 stage against Greek side Olympiacos.

Arteta was quoted by English tabloid Metro where the young manager suggested that the North London-based club’s potential third-year absence from Europe’s elite club competition will be catastrophic.

“I think the damage caused by the club not being in the Champions League for the third season is really big,” said Arteta. “Financially the impact is enormous because the structure of this club is built to be in the Champions League and you can sustain that for one year or two, but then after you have to start making decisions. So we will have to make decisions one way or the other depending on the scenario we find ourselves, whether we are in the Champions League, Europa League or nowhere near that.