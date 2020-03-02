Jose Mourinho calls Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Wolves ‘totally unfair’

Tottenham did not deserve to lose against Wolves with individual mistakes the main cause of the result, according to Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho felt Tottenham were hard done by as they suffered their third consecutive defeat, calling a 3-2 victory for Wolves “totally unfair”.

Spurs followed up losses to Chelsea and RB Leipzig with another setback at home on Sunday, denting their hopes of securing a Champions League spot.

They twice led through Steven Bergwijn and Serge Aurier, but Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez all struck for Wolves, who moved above Spurs into sixth place in the Premier League.

Tottenham did not manage a shot on target in the second half but Mourinho felt the outcome was not an accurate reflection of the match.

“I don’t think it was a fair result,” he told reporters. “Both teams were looking to win with different styles. They are so powerful on the counter-attack.

“We tried different solutions. It worked in a way because we scored two goals. I think it’s unfair, the result, totally unfair.”

He added to BBC Sport: “The players didn’t deserve the defeat. We were punished by, I would say, mentality mistakes. You have to be ruthless against teams like Wolves that play fantastically well on the counter-attack.

“We deserve much more than these results. The front three combined well, they did what they can. They did the plan that we worked on in the week.

“It was a great game. My team didn’t deserve to lose at all. It is difficult to find a reason to lose the game, apart from a couple of individual mistakes. The team was good, they were in control.

“In the beginning of the game we were superb, Wolves were really in trouble I would say.

“In the last period of the game they know what we cannot do, and then they just compact with everybody in the box and that is obviously the most difficult thing for us in this moment.

“It’s really, really frustrating and I’m sad obviously, but I am more sad for the players.”

FULL-TIME: A second-half comeback from the visitors sees us defeated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. #THFC 2-3 #WWFC pic.twitter.com/TwTIMNz8nE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 1, 2020

Mourinho, though, did acknowledge an area where Spurs could improve.

“We don’t have that aggression,” he said. “We are too good, too nice. That was maybe the only difference between the teams.”

Opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo insisted the victory took on no extra significance because it came against Mourinho, who managed him at Porto.

Asked about beating Mourinho, he told BBC Sport: “It’s nothing special. I have huge admiration for Jose Mourinho, for me he is a reference.

“It was a very, very tough game against an amazing team. It’s amazing the energy levels that we put in.

“We didn’t start the game so well. The second half was much better, more organised, better pressing and the movements for the goal were good.”