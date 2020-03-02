David De Gea has cost Manchester United 10 goals since Alex Ferguson retired – but which goalkeepers have fared worse?

Mistakes from David de Gea have become a feature of the past two seasons, but he is far from the worst in recent Premier League campaigns.

David de Gea has played himself back into form in the past few weeks, but Sunday was something of a mixed bag for Manchester United’s number one.

In only the third minute, he dithered over a kick for so long that, when he finally tried to send the ball forward, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was able to block it into the United net.

De Gea did go some way towards making amends, saving well low to his left two minutes later to stop Calvert-Lewin scoring a second before producing a brilliant block with his leg to deny Gylfi Sigurdsson in the dying moments. That save earned a slice of luck, with Calvert-Lewin then seeing a potential winner disallowed for offside.

Still, United fans could argue De Gea cost them a victory, and the Spain international has now made seven errors leading to Premier League goals since the start of last season*. No goalkeeper has been responsible for more.

In fact, during the relative wilderness of the post-Alex Ferguson years, De Gea has committed 10 mistakes leading to league goals, which is not a brilliant statistic for a man who has won United’s player of the year award four times since Fergie retired in 2013.

However, as you will see below, De Gea is far from the top of the list of erring goalkeepers since the start of 2013-14…

7 – David De Gea has made seven errors leading directly to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the start of last season, the joint-most alongside Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/WNoCTxhxds — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2020

Asmir Begovic: 18

Hugo Lloris: 17

Simon Mignolet: 14

Lukasz Fabianski: 12

Jordan Pickford: 12

Joe Hart: 12

Petr Cech: 11

David de Gea: 10

Brad Guzan: 10

Artur Boruc: 10

*For context, Opta define an ‘error’ as a mistake from a player that leads to a shot or a goal. For goalkeepers, the definition is extended to ‘spills and attempted claims or saves by a goalkeeper which directly leads to a second attempt to score’.