That is a disaster! – Dominic Calvert-Lewin laments VAR call to rule out late winner

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a stoppage-time goal chalked off by VAR versus Manchester United, but he felt the late strike should have stood.

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in disbelief at the officials’ decision to rule out his late goal against Manchester United through a contentious VAR call.

Sunday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park was poised at 1-1 when Calvert-Lewin’s shot deflected off Harry Maguire and beat David de Gea at his near post in the 92nd minute.

But Everton’s celebrations were cut short as the technology adjudged Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was lying on the floor in an offside position, had interfered with play when moving to allow the ball to go past him and into the net.

However, Calvert-Lewin insisted De Gea – who denied Sigurdsson with a fine save moments beforehand – was never going to keep out the shot anyway and the goal should therefore have stood.

Watching the incident back on a monitor in the tunnel, he told Sky Sports: “That is a disaster! Oh my gosh. He’s not even obstructing the line of sight.

FT. Blues denied a late, late win by VAR decision. But @CalvertLewin14‘s 15th goal of the season earns us a point at Goodison. #EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/g3qrEW3pO0 — Everton (@Everton) March 1, 2020

“In the moment, I wasn’t sure. Seeing it back I think Gylfi on the floor doesn’t obstruct the line of sight.

“Fair enough, he’s in an offside position but then it takes a deflection, the keeper is going the other way and he’s got his legs out of the way.

“The keeper is never going to save the ball so I’m not sure what it is.

“For me, as a striker, I think it’s a goal but VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end. What can you do?”

Calvert-Lewin had earlier profited from a De Gea error to give Everton the lead inside 160 seconds, but Bruno Fernandes caught out Jordan Pickford with a long-ranger to level up.

Both Pickford and De Gea redeemed themselves with impressive second-half saves, though the big talking point came right at the end when the hosts were denied a likely winner.

And Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, shown a red card after the full-time whistle for protesting the decision, was also unsure why the goal was chalked off.

“Sigurdsson was offside but, in our opinion, it didn’t affect the vision of the goalkeeper,” he said at his post-match news conference.

“I asked for an explanation after the game. There was a misunderstanding and I was sent off. I spoke to the referee after the game, but that will remain private.

“I didn’t disrespect him. We will see. It was a difficult decision.”