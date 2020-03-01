Troy Deeney reveals he targeted ‘weaker of two’ Liverpool defenders in 3-0 win over Reds

Watford captain Troy Deeney revealed he targeted the ‘weaker of two’ Liverpool central defenders in Dejan Lovren during their 3-0 win over Jurgen Klopp’s men. Deeney was speaking after the match which ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The Watford striker said that as Virgil van Dijk is one of the best in the world, he decided to target Lovren and came out on top. Two goals from Ismaila Sarr and one from Deeney were enough to condemn the Reds to their first defeat of the league season.

“[Virgil] Van Dijk is a class act, he’s top five defenders in the world and it’s tough to get anything from him.

“He’s 6’6, fast, strong and you try and pick on the weaker of the two – no disrespect to Lovren. He tried to fight me from the throw in and I rolled him. He tried to fight me and wasn’t even watching the ball and it worked out perfectly because we scored from it,” Deeney said on Sky Sports (via Daily Mail).

He opened up on the win as well and how Watford managed to beat the European champions.

“It was hard work, putting in a shift. Somebody had to beat Liverpool, why not us? We’re hard to beat on our patch, we go after second balls and make it difficult for them,” Deeney continued.

“At half-time, everyone had a belief that we could get at them. We had it at Man Utd, we were the better team in the first half but then conceded a penalty and struggled. We had a tight block and hit them on the break, we have pace on the break and we got the goals today.”