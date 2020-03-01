Former Chelsea star urges Frank Lampard to show faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino has urged Frank Lampard to show faith in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish shot-stopper has been sidelined by the Blues manager and replaced by Willy Caballero.

Cascarino believes that every club has had its issue with goalkeepers but managers have shown faith in them. And that is exactly what Lampard needs to do with Kepa, according to him.

“There is something simmering at Chelsea Football Club, and it’s boiling over,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“It’s this Kepa situation. Petr Cech has come in to oversee everything that’s going on at the football club, and he was a goalkeeper. They’ve spent over £70m to bring Kepa to the football club. After the Arsenal game, where they conceded two goals, Kepa got left out and hasn’t been back in since.

“Now, Frank Lampard has got a big call on this one. You’re putting in a 38-year-old goalkeeper when the club has spent £72m on Kepa. I’ve been really surprised that Lampard hasn’t shown any loyalty to Kepa at all. Did he make big mistakes? Not really. Could he have done more? Yes, I think that’s a fair point.

“Bernd Leno has kept his place and Arsenal, he’s had a couple of ‘Kepa’ moments. David de Gea has had worse moments than him. Hugo Lloris has had bad moments at Tottenham. Managers have shown loyalty to their goalkeepers,” he added.