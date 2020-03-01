Alan Shearer singles out Liverpool defender for shambolic performance vs Watford

Former Newcastle United star and current pundit Alan Shearer has singled out Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren for his poor performance in the Reds’ 3-0 defeat to Watford. This was Jurgen Klopp-managed side’s first defeat of the Premier League season.

Speaking after the match on BBC, Shearer highlighted how Lovren was sidelined by Watford captain Troy Deeney who tormented the Liverpool defender throughout the match. Though he did add that all four of the defenders were battered by the home side at Vicarage road, the Croatian was probably the worst of the lot.

Shearer pointed out that everything from Watford came out to Deeney and Lovren failed to control the forward which resulted in the heavy loss and brought an end to their dream of an Invincible season.

“They battered the back four,” Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day.

“Everything that came up to Deeney, he had a fight with Lovern and you can’t do that. Too many times that happened, Sarr getting the ball and turning. If they didn’t win the first ball they won the second one.”

Liverpool will next play Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday and will hope to come back after a disappointing performance.