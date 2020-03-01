Jurgen Klopp reveals what went wrong for Liverpool in 3-0 defeat vs Watford

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed what went wrong for the club in their 3-0 defeat to Watford at the Vicarage Road. The Reds were condemned to their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League season which ended their ‘Invincibles’ hopes.

The German tactician claimed that the team failed to create clear cut chances against a Watford side which was well set up and ‘very complex’. He added that the team started the second half much better than the first but ‘pretty much everything’ went wrong after Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring for Watford.

“A lot of things (went wrong) obviously, We couldn’t create clear enough chances against a very complex side. I don’t think we felt the game really. We tried, we tried, we tried, but at the end we crossed from the wrong spaces. When we crossed we didn’t have the positioning in the box. So, that was the first half.

“I really thought we started much better in the second half because we could adjust a few things but then they scored the first goal and from that moment pretty much everything went wrong because I have to see the goals back. The first one you lose one of these challenges but it’s routine for them.

“In the end, you just say well deserved. They played a really good game. They did exactly what they wanted to do and made our life really uncomfortable but yeah that’s it,” Klopp said after the match.