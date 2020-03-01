Virgil van Dijk opens up on Liverpool’s dressing room atmosphere after Watford loss

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a screeching halt as 19th-placed Watford demolished Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-0 at Vicarage Road to end their ‘invincibles’ hopes. Reds defender Virgil van Dijk opened up on their dressing room atmosphere following the defeat.

Van Dijk revealed that though the defeat hurts, Liverpool need to focus on the upcoming challenges and not think about the Watford match. He added that his teammates are ready to strike back straightaway with an FA Cup encounter against Chelsea coming up next.

“Credit to Watford, they played well, a lot of fight, very disciplined and scored three goals – that’s the reality, we couldn’t find a way through. It was difficult and we have to do better,” he said as per Express.

“Two throw-ins… we have to look at it, there is no reason for panic. We don’t want to concede, we look at it but we don’t have to panic. The record and the talk of the records is all media, we just try to win every game ahead of us. We will focus on the next game, the cup game, and we try to win there. We have to stay humble and work harder next game.

“I think first of all credit to Watford – the chances they created they stick to their plan they scored three goals we didn’t create too many opportunities and we can’t take the credit away from Watford. We need to improve, it’s a tough one to take. If you conceded three goals we have to improve as a team and we will.

“Losing hurts, the records are only for the media we didn’t mention it once, we keep going. We want to win the next game in the FA Cup and then in the league against Bournemouth – I mean, that’s the only way forward.

“The whole season we haven’t lost a game like this. They did very, very well and we should have done better – we want to strike back straight away.”