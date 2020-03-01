Twitter loses its cool as Watford ends Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run

On Saturday night, the Vicarage Road saw madness unfold, as hosts Watford humbled Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, handing them their first defeat of the season.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice for the Hornets – in the 54th and 60th minute – and Troy Deeney added his side’s third goal in the 72nd minute, and Liverpool had no answers. Nigel Pearson and his boys thus brought the Reds’ 27-match unbeaten league run that began with their first game this season.

Needless to say, Liverpool’s defeat resulted in fans on Twitter losing their mind. In most situations, it was suddenly a case of one against all as the Reds’ fans found themselves alone while supporters of their rivals such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham teamed up to troll them mercilessly.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions right below:

Me rushing to log on to tweeter after i heard liverpool have lose to watford.#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/3CObEeTS2Q — Mason Greenwood (@boinashgh) February 29, 2020

Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season 😉 #WATLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 29, 2020

THROW-IN TAKEN QUICKLYYYY… SARRR — bulletin (@TrapaveIIi) February 29, 2020

City 8-0 Watford. Watford 3-0 Liverpool. Levels. — Man City (@mancity2432) February 29, 2020

IMAGINE LOSING INVINCIBLES TO A RELEGATION TEAM HAHAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE OF A CLUB 😭 — Miguel #Toffees (@ftblmiguel) February 29, 2020

Cry more — Harry (@ImHarryLmao) February 29, 2020

Beating Watford is not for everybody 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UVXje6aG5V — 🇰🇪WAIHARO🇰🇪 (@MrWaiharo) February 29, 2020

Watford’s first letter? W Liverpool’s first letter? L — Caruso Stan Account 🏀 (@RonnieCFC_) February 29, 2020

At the same time, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger found himself becoming a fan favourite once again, as Liverpool’s loss confirmed that he remains the only manager to finish an entire Premier League season undefeated:

Thanks to #TroyDeeney *cojones* and #ismailasarr, #Liverpool will be crowned with a silver #EPL trophy. There is only ONE team that got gold and will remain immortal. @Arsenal #Invincibles #WATLIV @LFC this is a photo you'll never get to see as much as you've blazed this season pic.twitter.com/jnowjznJZl — Mutwiri Mutuota (@MutwiriMutuota) February 29, 2020

"So what I want you to do is go to Liverpool, have a few good games. Then you're going to stop Tottenham from winning the champions league, and in the following season you'll be part of the squad that lose to Watford in order to make sure our unbeaten run isn't taken." #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/lDglDlPs3v — Jordan Clancy (@jordanio_23) February 29, 2020

Arsene Wenger let Almunia go to Watford so he could save the penalty that got them promoted to the Premier League so 6 years later they could beat Liverpool 3-0 making Arsenal the only team to win the Premier League Unbeaten. Arsene Wenger, he's done it again! #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/PMZ3WS1XRv — Lord Arsene (@ArseneLord) February 29, 2020

Despite the defeat, the Merseyside outfit remains at the top of the table, with 79 points from 28 matches (26 wins, one draw, one loss). At second place is Manchester City with 57 points from 27 matches (18 wins, three draws, six losses).

Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester United complete this season’s top five, while Watford temporary got out of the relegation zone and climbed to the 17th place, with the help of their latest win.