Premier League |

Twitter loses its cool as Watford ends Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League run

On Saturday night, the Vicarage Road saw madness unfold, as hosts Watford humbled Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, handing them their first defeat of the season.

Ismaila Sarr scored twice for the Hornets – in the 54th and 60th minute – and Troy Deeney added his side’s third goal in the 72nd minute, and Liverpool had no answers. Nigel Pearson and his boys thus brought the Reds’ 27-match unbeaten league run that began with their first game this season.

Needless to say, Liverpool’s defeat resulted in fans on Twitter losing their mind. In most situations, it was suddenly a case of one against all as the Reds’ fans found themselves alone while supporters of their rivals such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham teamed up to troll them mercilessly.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions right below:

At the same time, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger found himself becoming a fan favourite once again, as Liverpool’s loss confirmed that he remains the only manager to finish an entire Premier League season undefeated:

Despite the defeat, the Merseyside outfit remains at the top of the table, with 79 points from 28 matches (26 wins, one draw, one loss). At second place is Manchester City with 57 points from 27 matches (18 wins, three draws, six losses).

Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester United complete this season’s top five, while Watford temporary got out of the relegation zone and climbed to the 17th place, with the help of their latest win.

Comments