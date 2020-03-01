Liverpool finally lose: The Opta stats behind the Reds’ incredible run

We take a look at the sequences that were snapped by Premier League leaders Liverpool’s 3-0 loss at Watford.

Liverpool’s hopes of emulating Preston North End and Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ are over following a shock 3-0 loss to Watford.

The Reds suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season, in their 28th game of the campaign, as Ismaila Sarr scored a double and Troy Deeney fired in a third.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been on a remarkable run but several streaks were snapped by their defeat at Vicarage Road.

Here, with the help of Opta data, we take a look at the sequences that were stopped, and the top statistics to emerge from the contest.

44 matches unbeaten – Liverpool had not tasted defeat in the league since a 2-1 reverse to Manchester City on January 3, 2019. With this defeat, they fell six games short of beating Arsenal’s record 49-game streak, which included the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ season.

44 – Liverpool have lost a Premier League game for the first time since January 2019, ending their 44-game unbeaten run in the competition. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/Wvj5Uesuf7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

18 straight wins – Had Klopp’s side beaten Watford they would have set a new record for most successive victories in English top-flight history. Instead, they have to share that honour with Manchester City.

36 games with a goal – Perhaps most surprising of all given Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all started was the fact Liverpool failed to score at Watford. The last time they did not score in a game was in March 2019 when the Reds drew 0-0 with Everton.

‘Invincibles’ hopes ended – Preston’s 1888-89 team and Arsenal’s 2003-04 side will remain the only clubs to have completed a top-flight season without defeat after the Reds tasted their first loss of 2019-20 on the final day in February.

Relegation-threatened Hornets record big win – The margin of victory for Watford was the biggest a team in the relegation zone had recorded over a side starting the day top of the table since Leicester City beat Manchester United 3-0 in November 1985.

14th time’s a charm – Watford had also lost their previous 13 top-flight games against sides top of the table. Their most-recent victory over a league leader had come against Liverpool on the final day of the 1982-83 season.

Pearson follows in Allardyce’s footsteps – Hornets boss Nigel Pearson became the first English manager to win a Premier League contest against Liverpool since Sam Allardyce did so in April 2017 with Crystal Palace.