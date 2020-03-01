Premier League: Marcos Alonso nets brace as Chelsea are held, Jarrod Bowen scores in Hammers win

Marcos Alonso made it three goals in two games as Chelsea drew 2-2 at Bournemouth, while Jarrod Bowen helped West Ham end their winless run.

Marcos Alonso’s 85th-minute equaliser earned Chelsea a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth as Frank Lampard’s men missed the chance to go six points clear in fourth.

The Blues would have put some breathing room between themselves and Manchester United, who travel to Everton on Sunday, but they only claimed a share of the spoils as Alonso’s brace was sandwiched between goals from Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King.

West Ham moved out of the bottom three as they beat Southampton 3-1, Jarrod Bowen marking his first start for the Hammers with a goal.

Jordan Ayew’s strike earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 success at out-of-sorts Brighton and Hove Albion, while Newcastle United’s home clash with Burnley ended goalless.

ALONSO’S ACTION-PACKED WEEK CONTINUES

Chelsea were looking to bounce back from their 3-0 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, a game in which Alonso was sent off seven minutes from time.

The full-back retained his place at Bournemouth and scored for the second successive Premier League game to put Chelsea ahead only for Lerma and King to net within three minutes of each other in the second half.

Alonso headed in a late equaliser, though, as Chelsea moved four points clear of United and five above Tottenham and Sheffield United, all of whom have a game in hand.

19 – Marcos Alonso has scored 19 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea; the most of any defender in the competition since the start of the 2016-17 season. Resource. pic.twitter.com/pWkWOFm6Ha — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

BOWEN’S HOME BOW LEAVES HAMMERS HAPPY

David Moyes’ West Ham won for the first time in eight Premier League games to climb above Aston Villa and Bournemouth up into 16th.

Bowen, who moved to London Stadium from Hull City for a reported £20million in January, scored the opening goal.

Although Michael Obafemi levelled, Sebastien Haller restored the hosts’ lead before half-time and Michail Antonio made sure of the points.

1 – Jarrod Bowen is the first English player to score on his first Premier League start for West Ham since Kevin Nolan in August 2012 (v Aston Villa). Introduction. pic.twitter.com/2I3VG8cUdY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

EAGLES MARK HODGSON’S CENTURY WITH WIN

Croydon-born Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson took charge of his 100th top-flight game with the club at Brighton.

Ayew’s second-half winner ensured Hodgson had extra cause to celebrate as they got one over their rivals.

Defeat for the Seagulls extended their winless run to eight Premier League games and they remain without a top-flight victory in 2020.