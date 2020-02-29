Frank Lampard opens up on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future amidst rumours of summer exit

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has opened up on the future of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and has claimed that he isn’t looking to sign a new shot-stopper as of now. Lampard said that he has read quite a few false articles about the future of some of his players.

The former England international went on to add that players’ destiny is in their hands and his focus is on the game by game preparation. However, he did state that he doesn’t want to jump to the future.

“I have read a lot of false articles, probably guessing on players. Every time I see a Chelsea player put on the shirt they are in control of their own destiny somewhat individually. You can’t always control collectively the result. All I am focusing on is game by game to get the best finish to the season that we can possibly get.

“Then of course there are decisions for the club ongoing in the summer, we have to look at that. But no way am I jumping forward to the future now and a lot of those reports are wrong,” he said as reported by Express.

He opened up on Kepa’s situation as well. He said: “I’m not looking at signing a goalkeeper now. I’m aware of the criticism, but I’m not affected by it. Kepa knows there have been mistakes that have cost goals. That’s the nature of it and that needs to improve.”