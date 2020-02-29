Leroy Sane feeling confident after making return in boost for Manchester City

Leroy Sane stepped out for Manchester City’s Under-23 side against Arsenal on Friday.

Manchester City star Leroy Sane said he is feeling confident after stepping up his injury comeback via the club’s Under-23 team in a boost for Pep Guardiola.

Sane had been sidelined since suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool in August but the rumoured Bayern Munich target returned on Friday.

The 24-year-old Germany international winger played 57 minutes as City defeated Arsenal 4-2 in the U23 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

“It felt really good,” he said afterwards. “It was good to get a general feeling of how it is to be back on the pitch and how quick it can all be.

“There’s still a gap until I’m 100 per cent and on the level I was before. There’s no doubt about that, but generally, everything feels good.

“I feel confident and I had no problems, so I am happy with today. Of course it would be good if I could get back as soon as possible to the best I can be, like I was before. But I’m not putting a lot of pressure on myself to do that.

“I have to get used to the tempo and how quick it is because if you’re out for the time I was, you have to get up to speed.”

Sane has called City home since 2016 after arriving from Bundesliga outfit Schalke, and he has won two Premier League titles to go with FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield honours.