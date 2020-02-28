Nemanja Matic thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, like the vastly experienced Carlo Ancelotti, is improving on the job as a manager.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become a better manager since last year.

After a run of two wins in seven games in all competitions at the start of 2020, the Red Devils have shown encouraging signs of progress in recent weeks, particularly since the arrival of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

Thursday’s 5-0 Europa League thrashing of Club Brugge stretched United’s unbeaten run to seven matches, while they have kept clean sheets in six of those.

With a Europa League last-16 tie with LASK and an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Derby County to come, United have high hopes of ending the season with a trophy.

They are also just three points outside the Premier League’s top four, making a return to the Champions League a realistic possibility.

3 – Manchester United are three goals ahead at half-time at Old Trafford for the first time since December 2018 under José Mourinho (3-0 v Fulham in the Premier League). Dominant. #UEFAEuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/z143b3EcpW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2020

Solskjaer’s job appeared to be under scrutiny during the their more difficult runs this season, but Matic, who initially struggled for regular first-team football under the Norwegian but has become increasingly important to the side, thinks his manager is getting better with experience.

“He’s improving, for sure, getting more experience, and for sure he will be better and better,” Matic told Sky Sports.

“Like every manager … Carlo Ancelotti, now and 20 years ago, for sure he’s not the same. He knows more, he has more experience. For sure, it will be the same as Ole.

“He is a much better manager than one year ago, in my opinion, because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the game, after the game. For his job, experience is very important.”

United face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday before the cup clash with Derby on March 5.

They then host Premier League champions Manchester City on March 8.