Mesut Ozil’s agent gives update on his Arsenal future amidst rumours of summer exit

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut has revealed that the midfielder will stay at the club beyond the upcoming summer transfer window. The former Real Madrid star, as widely reported, will possibly leave the club in the summer but Ozil’s agent’s comments prove all those theories wrong.

Though his form has taken a dip since the last few seasons, the 31-year-old is expected to see through his contract with the club, which runs down next year, if his agent is to be believed. Ozil has been linked with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce recently and Mohamed Elneny had revealed recently that he expects his Arsenal teammate to move to Turkey.

However, his agent claims there is no chance the midfielder will leave Arsenal before his contract runs out next year. “He still has 15 months to go,” Sogut told the i. “Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave.

“He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it’s not a bad situation. And he’s 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years,” Sogut added.