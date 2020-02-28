Brendan Rodgers confident top Manchester United target will sign new contract with Leicester City

Manchester United added a top attacking midfielder in Bruno Fernandes to their squad in the recently concluded January transfer window. The Portuguese has been impressive in his first few outings for the club but that hasn’t stopped Ed Woodward and co. from continuing their search of more top midfielders.

Another name which has been linked with the Red Devils recently is that of Leicester City’s James Maddison. The England international is reportedly one of United’s top targets and a summer move for him cannot be ruled out.

However, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes that Maddison will ultimately sign a new deal with them and will stay put at the club. The former Liverpool boss revealed that talks are ongoing between the club and the player’s representatives and they might come to a conclusion soon.

Rodgers added that the 23-year-old is happy at the club and wants to continue his development with the Foxes.”Talks have been ongoing with the club and his representatives,” said Rodgers.

“I know the boy is very happy, he wants to be here and he sees this as the club he can develop at. I am hopeful it will be done.”

Whether Maddison remains at Leicester or moves to Manchester United remains to be seen.