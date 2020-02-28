Manchester United legend compares Bruno Fernandes with Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has compared new signing Bruno Fernandes with Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. Scholes claimed that the Belgian is the best player in the Premier League but Fernandes is not far off.

Scholes was speaking after Fernandes led United to a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League, helping them secure a spot in the round-of-16. The former English international revealed that he could only think of De Bruyne alongside Fernandes and though the City star is PL’s best, the Portuguese isn’t far off.

“When I think of him the only other player I can think of is Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City,” he said. “He [De Bruyne] is the best player in the Premier League but Fernandes is right up there.

“It was a perfect night and there were a lot of very good performances. Fernandes stood out and he controlled the pace of play. He looks like he has brought this team to life.

“You wonder where United would be now if he had come last summer. He has made such a difference to this team. You just wonder why we didn’t go for him last summer. He has made a team that did not look that watchable at times look exciting and very watchable right now,” Scholes said on BT Sport (via Express).