Arsenal star urges Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool, cites Eden Hazard’s struggle at Real Madrid as example

Arsenal midfielder, currently on loan at Besiktas, Mohamed Elneny has opened up on his Egypt teammate and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah’s performances with the Reds. He also revealed that he wouldn’t leave Liverpool if he was in Salah’s place.

Elneny used Eden Hazard’s example to make a case for Salah and why he shouldn’t think of leaving Liverpool any time soon. The midfielder said that Hazard is struggling ever since exchanging Chelsea’ blue with Madrid’s white and even though both Los Blancos and Barcelona are bigger than the Reds, Salah needs to stay put.

“For me, he’s currently playing for one of best the teams in the world. He’s a superstar at Liverpool. If I were him, I’d stay at Liverpool. You see Eden Hazard is struggling at Real after he moved from Chelsea.

“Of course, Real Madrid is bigger than Liverpool, Barcelona is bigger than Liverpool. But he’s very settled at his current club and this Liverpool team is up there with the best. I don’t know what he thinks inside but I would definitely stay at Liverpool.

“Liverpool fans love him. He’s scoring goals. He’s on course to become a Liverpool great and I think that’s perfect,” Elneny said while in conversation with Bein Sports Turkey.