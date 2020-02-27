Arsenal midfielder fuels Mesut Ozil exit rumours, claims he could join Turkish club

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, currently on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, has revealed that Mesut Ozil loves Fenerbahce and might end up joining them one day. Elneny’s revelation come at the time when multiple reports are claiming that the former Real Madrid star might be sold by Arsenal in the summer.

Ozil has been linked with a move to Turkey in the past but the Gunners have managed to hold on to him so far. However, his form this season has been way below par as he only has a goal and two assists to show for in 21 appearances across competitions.

As a result, many believe that the former Germany international might be on the move in the upcoming summer transfer window and Elneny’s words only fuel the rumours. The Egyptian even revealed that Ozil ‘sings Fenerbahce’ chants to annoy the midfielder.

“Mesut really loves Fenerbahce. He’s always speaking about the club and the fans. If you ask me, I think he could come to Fenerbahce. He’s always trying to annoy me by singing Fenerbahce chants,” Elneny said while in conversation with Bein Sports Turkey.

Whether Ozil makes a move in the upcoming window or not remains to be seen.