David Beckham compares Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management style with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United legend David Beckham has backed former teammate and current club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take the club forward. Beckham believes the Norwegian is doing a good job and as he is a club legend and knows United inside out, the fans will always back him.

The former Real Madrid superstar is of the opinion that though Solskjaer is still learning the nuances of a manager’s job, he will protect his players and the club until the very last, something he has taken up from Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I think he’s doing a good job,” Beckham told Sky Sports. “The fact that he’s stepped in and stepped up, and that he continues to be positive about players, he’s got that from the boss. He would never criticise a player from his club and Ole has been exactly the same.

“He’s still learning but he will protect his players and protect Manchester United. All of the fans will be behind him because he’s a great person and because of what he’s done for Manchester United over the years.”

Beckham then went on to explain why Manchester United are in a slump and have struggled to get back to their best ever since Sir Alex stepped down from his post. The Red Devils have finished seventh, fourth, fifth, sixth, second and sixth respectively after winning the Premier League in Ferguson’s last season. Currently, they are fifth on the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

“I think when you’re a club as big as Manchester United and you’ve had the amount of success that we had, there was always going to be a period where other clubs have some success,” he added.

“When that success is being had by Manchester City or Liverpool it’s always going to be talked about. There was always going to be a transition period, especially when Alex Ferguson stepped down.

“You had David Gill working at the club too and the players stopped playing, Giggsy (Ryan Giggs), Scholesy (Paul Scholes) and the Nevs (Gary and Phil Neville), they all stopped playing so there was always going to be a period when they weren’t as successful.

“Is it hard to watch them now? No because I’m a real Manchester United fan and whatever the situation, I love watching them play. But let’s hope it doesn’t last for too much longer that we go without trophies because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world and not many clubs have that tradition.”

Beckham is all set to launch his Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami this weekend.