Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal star doesn’t need trophies to prove how good he is

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that club superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn’t need to win trophies to prove he is world-class. Arteta compared Aubameyang’s situation with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who is yet to win a trophy with Spurs as well.

The Gabon international joined Arsenal in the winter transfer window of 2018 but has failed to win a single trophy during his time at the club. The Gunners did make the final of UEFA Europa League last season, only to lose to arch-rivals Chelsea in the decider.

As a result, many have questioned Aubameyang’s world-class credentials, with his critics claiming that the 30-year-old needs to win trophies with Arsenal to prove he is indeed one of the best.

“Yeah but Harry Kane has scored 30 goals and never won the Premier League, you know? There are a lot of good examples of players that do phenomenally, but unfortunately there are a lot of top teams in this country and only one wins the League. So you can’t have everything in life,” Arteta said.

“I think they do talk but obviously with top players who are playing at clubs that are winning constantly, there is more impact on that. But we all know how good Auba is. It is remarkable what he is doing and how consistent he has been over the years to do it, which is very very difficult to do.

“I think we all appreciate, at least at the club, his value and what he brings to us.”

Aubameyang has scored a total of 60 goals for Arsenal in 95 appearances across competitions.