Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United an ‘X-factor’ – Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes has added a new dimension to Manchester United’s play, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes the Portugal international provides an “X-factor”.

Fernandes – a long-term target for United – arrived late in the January transfer window from Sporting CP in a deal worth £46.5million (€55m) up front and up to £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons.

Since signing, Fernandes has made three Premier League starts, netting his maiden United goal in a 3-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The 25-year-old’s impact has delighted Solskjaer, who has previously compared the playmaker to former United players Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.

“We feel we’ve added some X-factor quality with Bruno,” Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of United’s Europa League clash with Club Brugge on Thursday.

“Scott [McTominay] has developed, Nemanja [Matic] and Fred have done well. The addition of Bruno gives us a bit of a different flavour.

“He likes to play forward passes and take risks, which a Man United player should do.

“His imagination and his overview of the picture is a couple of seconds ahead of many players. It is one of his strengths that he knows what he wants to do. He can change his mind in a split-second. That composure has been important.

“I think Bruno will only improve by coming here to a stronger league, stronger opponents and stronger team-mates, getting used to us.

“We want to develop that X-factor. He’s come in and impressed everyone but we don’t want to put a limit on what he can do.”

While United are still without Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial is hitting form after missing a chunk of the season through injury, and results have started to pick up for the Red Devils, who are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions and sit fifth in the Premier League.

However, Solskjaer insists the hard work has only just begun as his side push to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“You need many many attributes to play the perfect game or be the perfect team,” Solskjaer added.

“We want the swagger, the confidence, to believe in ourselves, but you still want your players to be humble.

“I want my team to be one of the hardest working teams in the league. But that’s not an attitude thing. That’s what you’re supposed to do.

“You can blossom more with confidence, and speaking to the manager, getting them free. You want them to be free. Play with courage, bravery and you want bit of fear in you. It is a fine balance between arrogance, confidence and being humble.

“The squad has coped really well with that amount of games. I’ve said that the character and personality of them is improving, and December and January were really hard months.

“Now we’re getting players back and we’re looking sharp.”