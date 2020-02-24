On Sunday night, Manchester United defeated Watford 3-0 and climbed to fifth place in the Premier League 2019-20 table, overtaking former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes opened his team’s scoring in the 42nd minute, by converting a penalty successfully. With that, he also opened his goal-scoring account for his new club.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood then added to the Red Devils’ lead in the second half, scoring in the 58th and 75th minute respectively.

Fernandes had a part to play in Martial’s goal when he slipped the ball through to his teammate, but the Frenchman’s initial effort on goal was denied by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Although Martial scored on the rebound, the assist was no longer credited to Fernandes, which is why he aimed a rather sly dig at the striker after the game.

“I just need to help the team this is what I want to do and what I need to do,” the former Sporting CP midfielder said, before adding:

“I hope Anthony scores more goals when I pass the ball to him and not miss the goal and take the ball again.”

“If he had scored it would have been two assists! [Fernandes also assisted Greenwood for United’s third goal] Last week he said he never scores on my assists but I don’t think it’s my fault tonight,” he concluded, laughing.

Fernandes’ statement was in response to Martial’s comment after last week’s Chelsea game, when he hilariously claimed that he scored only because it was not the Portugal international who passed the ball.

Quotes via Metro.