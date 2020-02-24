Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Bruno Fernandes effect after Manchester Utd win over Watford

Bruno Fernandes scored his first Manchester United goal and created two more against Watford, earning the praise of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United has “given everyone a boost” after the midfielder scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford.

Fernandes was outstanding throughout on Sunday as United clinched a second consecutive victory in a run of three unbeaten Premier League matches and moved them up to fifth in the table.

After scoring from the penalty spot to give United the lead, Fernandes created the opening for Anthony Martial to score their second and got the assist that teed up Mason Greenwood for a stunning third.

Solskjaer later paid tribute to the 25-year-old’s pace and his uplifting effect on the Red Devils squad after he followed up an impressive outing in Monday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes is the first Man Utd player whose maiden Premier League goal for the club was a penalty.

“Bruno Fernandes is quicker than he looks,” the United manager told BBC Sport.

“[We’re] very excited by having him in. He has come in, given everyone a boost and wants to conduct a game.”

Solskjaer continued: “[Bruno] loves playing football, he wants the ball, he’s got the personality and character to demand it all the time, wanting to take the penalty.

“He takes it the way he does to show he is a Man United character, not just a very, very good footballer.”

“[It was] a very good win, two good wins and two clean sheets, some goals to celebrate. Now, we want to kick on,” added Solskjaer, whose side entertain Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday ahead of their trip to Everton in the Premier League three days later.

“There are big games coming up now.”

United defender Luke Shaw said the victory had given his team-mates hope of catching Chelsea and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea are fourth in the table, three points clear of United, after following up their loss to the Red Devils with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Shaw told Sky Sports: “We got what we needed and that was three points. Let’s keep pushing.

“The most important thing is we closed the gap to Chelsea.

“This club is known for playing in the big competitions. We all miss the Champions League nights so much – that is what we want next season.

“We need to fight and earn it.”