Bruno Fernandes targets Champions League with Manchester Utd after Watford win

Manchester United moved up to fifth after beating Watford 3-0 and Bruno Fernandes is confident they can keep climbing up the table.

Bruno Fernandes is determined to propel Manchester United back into the Champions League after he scored his first goal for the club in an impressive 3-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international was inspirational for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Sunday, scoring their first from the penalty spot and then having a hand in goals for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as the Red Devils moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.

Fernandes, who sent Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster the wrong way with a skip in his run-up, was delighted to get a first home triumph with his new club – and hopes there are plenty more to come this season.

“This is the day every player wants to have,” Fernandes said. “I had the luck to score and win the game. We all gave our best and gave an excellent game, finally my first win at home.

“Everyone knows we want to take a Champions League place. It’s not new for anybody. I’m just here to help the team to conquer this place and keep winning games.”

On his penalty technique, he added: “It’s the way I shoot a penalty. I feel confident shooting this way. I don’t shoot just in that way but today I think it was the best way to score, so I just tried and was lucky enough to score.”

Fernandes aimed a friendly dig at team-mate Martial, who denied him an assist in the process of scoring United’s second.

Martial received the ball from Fernandes and fired a shot that Foster saved, only for the France international to chip the ball beyond the keeper at the second attempt.

Fernandes did set up Greenwood to score with a rocket of a shot, and he pointed out that it could easily have been two assists.

“I hope Anthony scores more goals when I pass the ball to him and not him miss the goal and take the ball again, because if he scores it’s two assists,” said Fernandes.

“Last week he said he never scores on my assist, but I think it’s not my fault!”

He added: “I just need to help the team. This is what I want to do and what I need to do.”